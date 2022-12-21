The Girl From the Other Side Anime Gets English Dub

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the feature-length anime adaptation of Nagabe 's The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún manga. The company will premiere the three English-dubbed episodes on Thursday.

The English cast includes:

Additional voices include Ben Balmaceda , Kieran Flitton , Shawn Gann , Caitlin Glass , Molly Searcy , and Marcus Stimac .

Emily Fajardo is directing the English dub . Zachary Davis is the lead engineer. Tyler Walker is writing the English script. Benjamin Tehrani is in charge of ADR prep.

The feature-length OAD was bundled with a spinoff volume of the manga that shipped on March 10. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as three episodes.

The anime stars Jun Fukuyama as Teacher and Rie Takahashi as Shiva. Yūtarō Kubo and Satomi Maiya returned from the previous anime to direct, write the script, and design the characters, respectively. Schroeder-Headz again composed the music, and Shōji Hata returned as sound director.

Wit Studio 's Kickstarter campaign for the OAD achieved its 3-million-yen (about US$28,000) goal on the same day it launched in March 2021, eventually raising 22,670,343 yen (about US$199,000) for a final stretch goal for an additional bonus short anime.

Wit Studio previously produced a 10-minute anime adaptation of the manga that premiered at the Fantasia Festival in Montreal in August 2019. The anime has a DVD that was bundled with the limited edition of the manga's eighth compiled book volume in September 2019.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In a world split between the Inside and the Outside, those living in both realms are told never to cross over to the other side, lest they be cursed. A young girl named Shiva lives on the other side, in a vacant village with a demonic guardian known only as “Teacher.” Although the two are forbidden to touch, they seem to share a bond that transcends their disparate appearances. But when Shiva leaves Teacher's care to seek out her grandmother, the secret behind her mysterious living arrangement comes to light.

Nagabe began the series in 2015 and ended it in March 2021. The manga's 11th and final main volume shipped in April 2021.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)