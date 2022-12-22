Soleil's Wanted: Dead 3rd-Person Shooter, Slasher Game Streams Anime Music Video

Stefanie Joosten performs's "She Works Hard for the Money" for February 14 game

Developer Soleil unveiled an official anime music video for its Wanted: Dead game on Thursday. Stefanie Joosten performs the song "She Works Hard for the Money," originally by Donna Summer . The video shows the backstory of the character Cinnamon:

The song is also part of the game's soundtrack.

110 Industries is publishing the game. It streamed a pre-order trailer last week:

The game will launch on February 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game was originally scheduled to launch this year, but it was delayed.

There will be a physical collector's edition that includes a 116-page hardcover artbook, steelbook, soundtrack CD with 20 tracks, Zombie Unit magnet, set of three postcards, and box.

The "hardcore third-person shooter/slasher" game features creators who previously worked on the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises. Yoshifuru Okamoto is producing the game, and Hiroaki Matsui is directing the game. Natsuki Tsurugai is the lead planner. Dasha Rush is composing the music for the game.

Fee Marie Zimmerman plays the role of Hannah in the game. In the game, players play as Lt. Hannah Stone, who is the leader of a Zombie Squad that operates outside of the police. Players can engage enemies from afar with guns or up-close melee combat.