News
Crunchyroll Streams Fate/Grand Order Stage Play on December 31
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Play premiered in Japan in 2020
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will stream the Fate/Grand Order THE STAGE Grand Temple of Time Solomon Arts Nova stage play starting on December 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST. The stage play will be available in Latin America and English-speaking territories including the United States, Canada, the U.K., Great Britain, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.
Crunchyroll describes the stage play:
After battling through all seven Singularities, the Chaldea Security Organization prepare to face Solomon, the King of Mages. Fujimaru and Mash consider the sacrifices they've made. All their encounters have led to this one moment—the final operation. This play adaptation is the third of the Fate/Grand Order THE STAGE series and inspired by The Grand Temple of Time Solomon story!
The stage play ran in Japan in October 2020.
Source: Crunchyroll (Humberto Saabedra)