Crunchyroll Streams Fate/Grand Order Stage Play on December 31

Is the main character reborn OP? Yes. Is there a built-in harem aspect? Yes. But simply put, this book works better than its title and genre might lead you to believe and is worth checking out. ― If you are familiar with Nazuna Miki's other works, you may have an inkling of where this title is headed. Many of their previous titles have the word “harem” in them prominently, and while this one does not...