Ghibli Park to Start Selling Tickets Internationally on January 10

The official website of Ghibli Park announced on Tuesday that the park will start selling tickets internationally online on January 10 at 2:00 p.m. JST (midnight EST). The park will gradually roll out the sale of International tickets, and the first batch will be for visitors going to the park from March 15 to April 30.

The Ghibli Park opened on November 1, two years behind its original opening schedule in 2020.

The Dondoko Forest, Ghibli's Grand Warehouse and Hill of Youth areas are all open for the public. The Mononoke Forest and Valley of Witches areas are scheduled to open in late 2023 and March 2024, respectively. The park takes up about 7.1 hectares (about 17.5 acres) of the existing 194-hectare (about 479-acre) Aichi Expo Memorial Park, where the World Expo 2005 was held.

Studio Ghibli also maintains The Ghibli Museum, located in Mitaka in west Tokyo. The Ghibli Museum has interactive exhibits and replicas of iconic Ghibli creations, and it offers a rotating screening of different Ghibli-animated shorts.

Source: Ghibli Park's website