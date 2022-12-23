Handyman Saitō in Another World Anime Reveals New Party Promo Video, Key Visual

Anime's 1st episode also previewed in new video

Kadokawa began streaming a new party promotional video for the television anime of Kazutomo Ichitomo 's Benriya Saitō-san, Isekai ni Iku ( Handyman Saitō in Another World ) manga on Friday.

Additionally, Kadokawa is streaming a preview for the anime's first episode.

Kadokawa also revealed the second key visual for the anime.

The anime will premiere in Japan on January 8. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

The anime stars: (Note: Character name romanizations are not official.)

Toshiyuki Kubooka ( Berserk: The Golden Age Arc ) is directing the anime at C2C . Kenta Ihara ( Tomodachi Game ) is handling the series composition and script. Yōko Tanabe is designing the characters. Tomotaka Ohsumi ( Dagashi Kashi ) is composing the music. Yuichi Imaizumi ( So I'm a Spider, So What? ) is the sound director.

Teary Planet is performing the anime's opening song "kaleidoscope," and konoco is performing the ending song "Hidamari no Saido" (Sunny Spot's Saturation).

Ichitomo launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker service in 2018, and Kadokawa published the eighth volume on Friday. The manga has 450,000 copies in circulation, including digital copies.

The "heartwarming another world fantasy" manga centers on Saitō, an ordinary handyman who is reincarnated into another world. He forms a dungeon exploring party with Raelza, a beautiful and strong warrior; Morok, a powerful magician who due to his senility keeps forgetting spells; and Lafanpan, a cute but miserly fairy. His handyman experience is helpful for when they need to open a locked chest or fix their armor.



