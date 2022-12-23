Seitarō Komatsu's Beyblade Burst 3-Nen B-Gumi Bei Sensei Manga Ends

Hobby gag manga launched in April

The February 2023 issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Ichiban magazine published the last chapter of Seitarō Komatsu's Beyblade Burst 3-Nen B-Gumi Bei Sensei manga on Wednesday.

Komatsu launched the hobby gag manga in Monthly CoroCoro Ichiban in April. Hiro Morita launched the original Beyblade Burst manga (pictured right) in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in July 2015. That series ended in December 2021.

The first Beyblade Burst anime premiered in Japan in April 2016. The anime's seventh season titled Beyblade Burst QuadStrike will premiere in spring 2023.

Komatsu launched the Nazo Sugi! Nekketsu Yakyū Shōnen Pawapuro-Kun! (Too Mysterious! The Hot-Blooded Baseball Boy Pawapuro-Kun!) manga – the manga adaptation of the baseball game Jikkyō Powerful Pro Yakyū (Really Powerful Pro Baseball) game – in Shogakukan 's Bessatsu Coro Coro Comic magazine in June 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's first volume in March 2019.

Source: Monthly CoroCoro Ichiban February 2023 issue