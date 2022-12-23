The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten TV Anime's New Promo Video Previews Opening Theme

Anime premiering on January 7 also reveals Christmas visual

The official website for the television anime of Saekisan 's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten ( Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken ) light novel series began streaming a new promotional video on Saturday. The video previews Masayoshi Ōishi 's opening theme song "Gift."

The site also revealed a Christmas visual for the anime.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 7 at 10:30 p.m. JST. The series will then air on BS NTV and AT-X .

There will be an advanced screening of the first three episodes at TOHO CINEMAS Ikebukuro in Tokyo on December 24 at 6:00 p.m. with cast members in attendance. There will also be screenings without cast members at TOHO CINEMAS Namba in Osaka and 109 Cinemas Nagoya in Aichi.

The anime stars:

Kenichi Imaizumi ( Brynhildr in the Darkness , third Kingdom season) is supervising the anime at project No.9 , and Li Hua Wang (name romanization not confirmed) is directing the series. (Imaizumi was previously listed as the director of the series and Wang was not previously listed among the staff.) Keiichirō Ōchi ( Adachi and Shimamura , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takayuki Noguchi ( Queen's Blade: Rebellion , Cinderella Nine ) is adapting Hanekoto 's original character designs for animation. Moe Hyūga ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Steins;Gate 0 ) is composing the music.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the romantic comedy:

Amane lives alone in an apartment, and the most beautiful girl in school, Mahiru, lives just next door. They've almost never spoken—until the day he sees her in distress on a rainy day and lends her his umbrella. To return the favor, she offers him help around the house, and a relationship slowly begins to blossom as the distance between them closes…

Saekisan began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2018. SB Creative 's GA Bunko imprint began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Hanekoto in June 2019, and the series has over 500,000 copies in circulation. A manga adaptation launched on the Manga UP! service in January.

