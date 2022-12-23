The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War Anime Reveals Special Video, Ending Theme Artist

Tatsunoko Pro began streaming a special video on Friday for The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War ( The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War ), Tatsunoko Pro 's television anime of Nihon Falcom's The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki ) game series.

The anime's Twitter account additionally announced on Friday that Nami Nakagawa (MIT GATHERING) is performing the anime's ending theme song "Proud Hero." The above video previews the song.

The series will premiere first on the DMM TV streaming service on January 6 at 10:00 p.m. The show will then premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on January 8 at 11:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EST), and it will also run on AT-X and BS 12. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide outside Japan.

The anime stars:

Hidekazu Sato ( Aquarion Logos , Basquash! , The Slayers Next ) is directing the anime. Mina Ōsawa ( The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ) is designing the characters. Shōji Hara ( PriPara ) is credited as the original character designer. Mao Emura is in charge of animation story verification as well as series composition along with Hideki Ryо̄ga. Singer Chisato Akita (MIT GATHERING) is performing the opening theme song "The story so far."

The anime was originally announced as a global project with the Taiwanese game company UserJoy (the developer of Falcom's works in Asia outside Japan), Funimation , content fund SYOU , and anime planning and production company NADA.

The original game series depicted the story of Rean Schwarzer in the military academy in the Erebonian Empire, but the anime will have a story that centers on the western part of the Zemurian continent based on the games.

The anime itself will get a smartphone game that will release next year. The game will feature an original story and new characters alongside story from the anime and game series.