Castration: Rebirth Manga Ends in Next Chapter

The first 2023 issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Arata Miyatsuki and Ochau 's Castration: Rebirth ( Kyosei Tensei ) manga will end in its next chapter. The manga will take a break in the second 2023 issue, and its final chapter will release the third issue on January 27.

Miyatsuki and Ochau launched the manga with the inaugural issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal Zero magazine in September 2019. The manga then moved to Young Animal magazine in February 2020. Hakusensha published the manga's third compiled book volume physically in June 2021. The company published the manga's fourth and fifth volume digitally on February 28 and October 28, respectively.

Comikey began digitally publishing the manga in September 2021. It describes the story:

Anezaki Satoru had a precious childhood friend, Ichinose Yuna, who was killed by a gang of rapists. Blinded by rage and thirst for revenge, Satoru gruesomely murdered 15 rapists and cut off their genitals, for which he was sentenced to capital punishment. After his death, Satoru regains consciousness in another world where all men have become mindless beasts. Finding himself lost in this world, he meets some of the struggling survivors fighting the hordes of beasts. What he learns is shocking... Yuna is apparently still alive in this world! Satoru chooses to join the fight in order to find his precious friend.

Miyatsuki and Yūya Kanzaki launched their Funōhan ( Impossibility Defense ) manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in 2013. The series ended in November 2020.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in February 2018, as well as a four-episode mini-series adaptation that premiered on dTV in December 2017.