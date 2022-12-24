×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 12-18

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion debuts at #3, #4, #5

Japan's Game Ranking: December 12-18

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18 260,784 3,963,266
2 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9 68,927 3,566,641
3 PS5 Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Square Enix December 13 54,522 54,522
4 PS4 Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Square Enix December 13 53,481 53,481
5 NSw Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Square Enix December 13 48,527 48,527
6 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 33,006 843,257
7 NSw Dragon Quest Treasures Square Enix December 9 31,656 175,306
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 23,343 2,922,071
9 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 22,740 4,972,488
10 NSw Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Nintendo December 2 15,060 46,173
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 12,598 5,043,043
12 PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment February 18 12,092 130,031
13 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22 11,522 95,086
14 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 11,231 1,092,131
15 NSw Ishu Saikyō Ō Zukan Battle Colosseum Nippon Columbia December 15 11,201 11,201
16 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 11,124 949,632
17 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 10,142 7,377,389
18 NSw Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan Bandai Namco Entertainment October 27 9,485 64,150
19 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 9,348 2,762,507
20 NSw FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Electronic Arts September 30 8,011 50,742

Source: Famitsu

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives