Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 12-18
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion debuts at #3, #4, #5
Japan's Game Ranking: December 12-18
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18
|260,784
|3,963,266
|2
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9
|68,927
|3,566,641
|3
|PS5
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
|Square Enix
|December 13
|54,522
|54,522
|4
|PS4
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
|Square Enix
|December 13
|53,481
|53,481
|5
|NSw
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
|Square Enix
|December 13
|48,527
|48,527
|6
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|33,006
|843,257
|7
|NSw
|Dragon Quest Treasures
|Square Enix
|December 9
|31,656
|175,306
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|23,343
|2,922,071
|9
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|22,740
|4,972,488
|10
|NSw
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|Nintendo
|December 2
|15,060
|46,173
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|12,598
|5,043,043
|12
|PS5
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|February 18
|12,092
|130,031
|13
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22
|11,522
|95,086
|14
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|11,231
|1,092,131
|15
|NSw
|Ishu Saikyō Ō Zukan Battle Colosseum
|Nippon Columbia
|December 15
|11,201
|11,201
|16
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|11,124
|949,632
|17
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|10,142
|7,377,389
|18
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 27
|9,485
|64,150
|19
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|9,348
|2,762,507
|20
|NSw
|FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
|Electronic Arts
|September 30
|8,011
|50,742
Source: Famitsu