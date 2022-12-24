Takafumi Adachi's Animagear DE Manga Ends

The February 2023 issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Ichiban magazine published on Wednesday the last chapter of Takafumi Adachi 's Animagear DE Double Edge manga. Adachi also announced the publication of the manga's last chapter and posted a commemorative image on Twitter.

Adachi launched the manga in Monthly CoroCoro Ichiban in April 2020. Yoshihiro Ichiha is credited as the work's original creator, and tyuga is the character designer. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan on April 27. The company will release the manga's second and final volume in late January 2023.

The manga is based on Bandai Candy's toy franchise Animagear . Bandai Candy launched the toy line, which consists of miniature plastic robot model kits, in August 2019. The franchise debuted with Sonic Eagllet, Dualize Kabuto, Dualize Kabuto Army-Type, Galeo Striker, and Arms Guillotecker as the first five robots.

Adachi serialized the 11-volume Metal Fight Beyblade manga in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in 2008.

Sources: Monthly CoroCoro Ichiban February 2023 issue, Takafumi Adachi 's Twitter account



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.