TATSUKI's Hentatsu Anime Airs 'New Year's Eve Specialty Edition'

TATSUKI and irodori announced on Twitter on Saturday that the Hentatsu Ōmisoka Tokugi-Hen ( Hentatsu New Year's Eve Specialty Edition) will air on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on New Year's Eve from 11:58 p.m. until midnight. The announcement does not state if the anime will be new, and TATSUKI also cautions that it will not have an important announcement or similar news.

The television anime version of director TATSUKI and irodori's Hentatsu project premiered in Japan in January 2020 and ran for 12 episodes. The anime then aired a Hentatsu Ōmisoka Tokubetsu-Ban (" Hentatsu New Year's Eve Special Edition," in contrast to this year's "Specialty Edition") last New Year's Eve.

TATSUKI directed and performed "other duties" for the television version, as he had done for the project's previous web shorts. Yoshihisa Isa was credited for key animation "and other duties," while Yūko Shiromizu was credited for art "and other duties." (The staff members form the three-person independent animation group irodori.) Kaoru Takasugi voiced the demon-eared Oni, Mai Kadowaki voiced the cat-eared Neko, and Aniplex was credited with sound effects.

The projects followed two girls exploring a seemingly abandoned version of Nakano Broadway, a Tokyo shopping mall known for Mandarake and other shops catering to fans of anime and other forms of pop culture.

TATSUKI directed the first season of the Kemono Friends television anime series at the studio Yaoyorozu. He then directed the Kemurikusa anime series at the same studio. Kemurikusa premiered in January 2019 and had 12 episodes.

TATSUKI confirmed after the 12th Hentatsu episode in 2020 that he was making a new project. He then teased an image of two characters on Twitter in June 2021, and confirmed in Hentatsu 's New Year's Eve Special Edition short last year that he is making his first theatrical film in 2023.