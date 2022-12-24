Voice Actress Hitomi Suzuki Passes Away at 26

Talent agency Office PAC announced on Saturday that voice actress Hitomi Suzuki passed away on December 18 due to cancer. She was 26.

Suzuki was from Chiba and her hobbies included drawing and playing instruments.

Her anime roles include Otoha Biwakōji in the Kimi no Koe o Todoketai film. She also voiced the princess in the Usuzumizakura -Garo- film, and unnamed characters in such anime as No Guns Life , Overlord II , Outburst Dreamer Boys , Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Woodpecker Detective's Office , and The World Ends with You the Animation .

She also performed narration and radio work. In games, she voiced roles in Monster Hunter Stories 2 and Resident Evil Resistance . She also voiced roles in foreign animated works such as Octonauts & The Great Barrier Reef , Olobob Top , and Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures .



Image via Office PAC

Source: Office PAC