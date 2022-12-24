Yuri Is My Job! Anime's New Video Unveils Ending Song, More Staff

The live-streamed special for the television anime of Miman 's Yuri Is My Job! ( Watashi no Yuri wa Oshigoto Desu! ) manga posted the anime's first full promotional video and key visual on Saturday. The video previews the ending theme song, announces more staff members, and confirms the April 2023 premiere. (The staff previously announced its spring 2023 premiere.)

The lead cast members Yui Ogura and Sumire Uesaka perform the ending theme song "Yume ga Sametemo" (Even If I Wake Up From This Dream) as their respective characters.

The newly announced staff members are:

Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story

Hime is a picture-perfect high school princess—she's admired by all and never trips up! So when she accidentally injures a café manager named Mai, she's willing to cover some shifts to keep her facade intact. To Hime's surprise, the café is themed after a private school where the all-female staff always puts on their best act for their loyal customers. However, under the guidance of the most graceful girl there, Hime can't help but blush and blunder! Beneath all the frills and laughter, Hime feels tension brewing as she finds out more about her new job and her budding feelings …

Yui Ogura and Sumire Uesaka are reprising their roles of Hime Shirasagi and Mitsuki Ayanokōji, respectively, from the seventh manga volume's promotional video.

The other cast members include:

Hijiri Sanpei ( Wasteful Days of High School Girl ) is directing the anime at Passione and Studio Lings , and Taisuke Iwasaki is designing the characters. The company infinite is producing the project.

Miman launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in November 2016, and Ichijinsha published the 11th volume in Japan on November 17. Kodansha USA Publishing released the ninth volume on July 12.

