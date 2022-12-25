Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- Season 2 Unveils 1st Video, Song Artists

A preview screening for Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Bandai Namco Pictures ' original golf television anime debuted its first promotional video and announced the theme song artists on Sunday.

Kohmi Hirose returns from the first season to perform the opening theme song "Venus Line," while Sarasa Kadowaki created the new song "Kimi ga Iru Kara" (Since You're Here) for the ending theme song as heard in the video above.

The anime announced in June that it will get a second season, and Crunchyroll announced that it will stream the anime as it airs in Japan. However, the second season has been delayed from January to April 2023 due to "various circumstances."

The anime's first season premiered on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu on April 5. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Bandai Namco Pictures describes the anime as a youth story centering on two young women golfers named Eve and Aoi Amawashi. The two come from completely different backgrounds, and have the completely opposite play styles, and together they will shake the world of golf.

Takayuki Inagaki ( Desert Punk , Rosario + Vampire , Chio's School Road , Ninja Box ) directed the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures , and Yousuke Kuroda ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , My Hero Academia ) was in charge of the series scripts. Kotaro Nakagawa ( Code Geass ) and Hironori Anazawa ( Scarlet Nexus ) composed the music. Professional golf coach and Junior World Golf Championship Japan team coach Tōru Inoue oversaw the anime. Bandai Namco Pictures produced the anime in association with the Global Golf Media Group .

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.