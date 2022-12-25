Hunter x Hunter Manga Goes Back on Hiatus

Manga will not serialize in weekly format going forward

The combined fourth and fifth 2023 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter X Hunter manga is going on hiatus starting with the magazine's next issue, after taking Togashi's health into account.

In a letter published in the issue, Weekly Shonen Jump 's editorial department said it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward. The editorial department added that once it knows concrete details of the manga's return and how the manga will be serialized going forward, it will reveal the details in the magazine.

The manga returned after a nearly four-year hiatus in the magazine's 47th 2022 issue, which shipped on October 24. The manga had been on hiatus since November 2018.

Shueisha published the manga's 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years, on November 4. Viz Media released the 36th volume in North America in August 2019.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, and several original video anime titles.

The manga's second television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in 2011 and ran for 148 episodes. The final episode premiered in 2014.

Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The series retold the story of Togashi's original manga from the beginning. The story follows Gon Freecs as he strives to become a Hunter in order to find his father and to find the reason why his father abandoned him as a baby to become a Hunter.

The manga is getting a stage play adaptation in May 2023.