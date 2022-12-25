Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Anime Gets 2nd Season

Kadokawa announced on Monday that the television anime adaptation of Yomu Mishima 's Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ( Otome Game Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai Desu ) light novel series is getting a second season.

Anime character designer Masahiko Suzuki drew a celebration illustration for the news.

The first anime anime premiered on the AT-X and Tokyo MX channel on April 3, and on Yomiuri TV and BS NTV on April 4. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on April 3 and also streamed an English dub.

Seven Seas publishes the light novel series in North America, and it describes the story:

Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a particularly punishing dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Watch Leon spark a revolution to change this new world in order to fulfill his ultimate desire...of living a quiet, easy life in the countryside!

Kazuya Miura ( DRAMAtical Murder , Full Dive , Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) and Shin'ichi Fukumoto directed the anime at ENGI . Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Full Dive , Mieruko-chan , Saga of Tanya the Evil ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Masahiko Suzuki (sub-character design on Full Dive , Overlord II and III, Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ) designed the characters. Kashitarō Itō performed the anime's opening theme song "Silent Minority," while Riko Azuna performed the ending theme song "selfish."

Mishima launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2017. Micro Magazine 's GC Novels imprint publishes the story in print with illustrations by Monda in Japan. The 11th novel will ship on December 28, and the first volume of a spinoff novel will also ship on the same day. Jun Shiosato has been serializing a manga adaptation on Fujimi Shobo 's Dra Dra Shop# service.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.