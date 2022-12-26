26th Detective Conan Anime Film's Trailer Highlights Setting, Antagonist

Gin unveiled alongside high-tech Pacific Buoy setting in new trailer

The official website for Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), the 26th film in the Detective Conan franchise , began streaming a new trailer for the film on Tuesday. The trailer highlights the film's setting, the high-tech Pacific Buoy facility that houses a new worldwide surveillance system.

The site also unveiled a new visual, seen below. The "duel visual" shows Conan against the antagonist Gin with Haibara between them.

The film will open in Japan on April 14, 2023.

The film's story takes place on the Hachijō-jima island south of central Tokyo. Many engineers from around the world gather to witness the launch of a new system that connects all law enforcement camera systems around the world and enables facial recognition worldwide. Conan also heads there with an invitation from Sonoko. He receives a message from Subaru Okiya, who says that a Europol agent has been murdered in Germany by the Black Organization's Gin. Perturbed, Conan tours the new facility, just in time for the Black Organization to kidnap a female engineer, seeking a piece of important data in her USB drive.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Mob Psycho 100 , Blue Giant , Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer , Death Parade ) is directing the film, and Takeharu Sakurai (six other Detective Conan films including Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ) is writing the screenplay. Yūgo Kanno ( Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween , Psycho-Pass , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders ) is composing the music.

Meitantei Conan Haibara Ai Monogatari: Kurogane no Mystery Train ( Detective Conan Ai Habara's Story ~Jet-Black Mystery Train~), a new compilation film will open in Japan on January 6. The compilation film recompiles the anime's four-episode "Jet-Black Mystery Train" arc (episodes 701-704), while also including key scenes centering on the character Ai Haibara from other parts of the television anime's run, as well as new footage connecting the film to Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine at the end of the film.