Manga Planet Licenses Magan to Dangan wo Tsukatte Isekai wo Buchinuku!, 2 More Manga

Company also licenses Kojiin Tamer, Kamiyama-san no Kamibukuro no Naka ni wa manga

Manga Planet announced on Friday that it has licensed three new titles and new volumes of two manga series from Hobby Japan . The new titles include:

Katanakaji, Monako Sena, and Tera Akai's Magan to Dangan wo Tsukatte Isekai wo Buchinuku!

Masaki Ando, Moroko Kurasaki, and Yosuke Ishibashi's Kojiin Tamer

Abyss Enoshima, Pochi Edoya, and neropaso's Kamiyama-san no Kamibukuro no Naka ni wa

The new volumes of previously released titles include:

Shinkuro Hojo, Tsuyoshi Watanabe , and Sōichi Itō 's The Loser General Gets Beaten Once Again volume 3 and volume 4

, and 's volume 3 and volume 4 Hiroyuki Kagami , Rika Kamiyoshi, and Goban's I'm a High Schooler, But I Became an Owner of a Castle in Another World volume 6

Monako Sena launched the manga based on Tera Akai 's Magan to Dangan wo Tsukatte Isekai wo Buchinuku! light novel series on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website in 2019. Hobby Japan shipped the manga's second compiled volume in April 2021.

Moroko Kurasaki launched the manga based on Masaki Ando 's Kojiin Tamer light novel series on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website in 2019. Hobby Japan shipped the manga's third compiled volume on September 1.

Pochi Edoya launched the manga based on Abyss Enoshima's Kamiyama-san no Kamibukuro no Naka ni wa light novel series on Hobby Japan 's Comic Fire website in 2021. Hobby Japan shipped the manga's first compiled volume on February 1.

