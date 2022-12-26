Suzume Film Earns 10 Billion Yen, The First Slam Dunk Film Earns 5 Billion Yen

Suzume sells 7.45 million tickets, Slam Dunk sells 3.4 million

The official Twitter account for Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film revealed on Monday that the film has earned more than 10 billion yen (about US$75.1 million) and has sold 7.45 million tickets in the 45 days since the film opened in Japan. The film ranked at #2 in its seventh weekend.

Additionally, The First Slam Dunk film has earned 5,067,029,010 billion yen (about US$38.0 million) and sold 3,407,275 million tickets in its first 23 days. The film topped the chart in its fourth weekend.

Suzume opened at #1 on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets and earned 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.

The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. RADWIMPS scored the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume.



The First Slam Dunk film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

The film opened in Japan on December 3. The movie has IMAX screenings in 40 cinemas all over Japan, and Dolby Atmos screenings in 34 cinemas. The movie added Dolby Cinema screenings on December 10.

Slam Dunk manga creator Takehiko Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).

Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .



Sources: Suzume film's Twitter account, Eiga.com, Kōgyō Tsūshin