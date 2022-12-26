Uma Musume Franchise Replaces Tomomi Mineuchi With Rika Nagae as Ines Fujin

Nagae to replace Mineuchi in thestarting on January 10

The official Twitter account of the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise announced on Monday that voice actress Rika Nagae will replace Tomomi Mineuchi as Ines Fujin in the franchise 's game, music, and other projects starting on January 10.

Talent agency I'm Enterprise announced in November that Mineuchi will quit voice acting on December 31.

Nagae is known for her roles as Olivia in Asobi Asobase -workshop of fun- , Baselard in Frame Arms Girl , Kanna in Mazica Party , and Hinata Hoshino in WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me among others. She will also voice the protagonist Mitsuha Yamano in the upcoming anime Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement .

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. A "BNW no Chikai" (BNW's Oath) anime came bundled with the Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume in December 2018. The second season of the main Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. A third season of the anime is in production.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise 's spinoff manga series Umayon also inspired its own television anime that premiered in July 2020 and ended in September 2020.

A special anime commemorating the first anniversary of the game debuted online in February.

A new short anime series titled Uma Yuru debuted on October 16.

Cygames is also publishing several other spinoff manga for the franchise on Cycomi , including Uma Musume Pretty Derby : Haru Urara Ganbaru! and Starting Gate: Uma Musume Pretty Derby .

The franchise is also getting its first stage play titled Uma Musume Pretty Derby : Sprinters' Story in January.