Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha Anime Announces Opening Theme Song Artist

The official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Okemaru 's Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha (The Dreaming Man is a Realist) light novel series announced on Saturday that Rin Shinomiya's voice actress Kaori Ishihara will perform the anime's opening theme song.

The anime will premiere in 2023.

Kazuomi Koga ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masaru Koseki ( World’s End Harem , Demon King Daimao ) is adapting Sabamizore 's original character designs for animation. Hajime Takakuwa ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Spice and Wolf ) is the sound director. Pony Canyon is producing the music.

The anime stars:

Naoya Miyase as Wataru Sajō

as Wataru Sajō Akiho Suzumoto as Aika Natsukawa

as Aika Natsukawa Yumiri Hanamori as Kei Ashida

as Kei Ashida Mikako Komatsu as Kaede Sajō

as Kaede Sajō Kaori Ishihara as Rin Shinomiya

In the "two-way unrequited love" story, high school student Wataru Sajō is in love with his gorgeous classmate Aika Natsukawa. Aika finds him to be a nuisance, but he dreams of her mutual love every day and continues to approach her. One day though, he suddenly wakes up from this "dream." In order to get back his sense of reality, he recognizes his position and stays away from Aika. But now for some reason Aika is completely shaken.

Okemaru launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in December 2018, where it is ongoing. Hobby Japan is releasing the novels in print with illustrations by Sabamizore , and released the seventh volume on August 1. Popuri Yoshikita is drawing a manga adaptation, and Kadokawa released the third volume on November 25.

Sources: Yumemiru Danshi wa Genjitsushugisha anime's Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.