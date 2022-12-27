Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Manga Enters Final Arc

Romantic comedy manga launched in 2017

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service published the 158th chapter of Asato Mizu 's Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (Aharen Is Indecipherable) romantic comedy manga, which is also the start of the manga's final arc, on Sunday.

Mizu launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in January 2017. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in August 2017, and the manga's 15th volume on October 4.

The teen romantic comedy follows the "indecipherable" daily life of short, quiet Reina Aharen and Raidō who sits next to her in class. Aharen is not so good at gauging the distance between people (or personal boundaries), and Raidō initially sensed some distance between the two of them. Then one day, when Raidō picked up the eraser that Aharen had dropped, the distance between them suddenly became uncomfortably close. From "way too distant" to "way too close" ... Aharen is simply unpredictable.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in the Animeism block on April 1. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and is also streaming an English dub.

Source: Shonen Jump+