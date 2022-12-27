Nikki Asada's Mr. Tsukuyomi's Forbidden Midnight Snack Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Manga about foodie relationship between expert chef, gym trainer

The February issue of Kodansha 's Be Love magazine revealed on Wednesday that Nikki Asada 's Mr. Tsukuyomi's Forbidden Midnight Snack (Tsukuyomi-kun no Kindan Oyashoku) manga is inspiring a live-action series. The magazine will reveal more details for the series at a later date.

The gourmet romantic comedy manga centers on the relationship between foodie and expert chef Tsukuyomi, and a 27-year-old female personal gym trainer named Soyogi. They meet up regularly so Soyogi can re-energize herself on Tsukuyomi's food, but they have established an agreement that forbids any romance between them.

Asada launched the manga in Be Love in December 2021, after first publishing a one-shot of the manga in September 2021. Kodansha published the magazine's second compiled book volume on December 13.

Asada recently ended her The Prince's Romance Gambit ( Ōji ga Watashi wo Akiramenai! ) manga on July 1 earlier this year. Asada launched the manga in Kodansha 's ARIA magazine in February 2015, but moved it to Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine and Palcy online manga site in July 2018 after ARIA ceased publication. Kodansha published the manga's 12th and final volume on August 12. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it released the 11th volume on September 27.

Asada ended The Springtime of My Life Began with You ( Kimi to Aoi Haru no Hajimari ) manga in July 2021. Asada launched the manga in Dessert in July 2019. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.

Asada is also known as the novel illustrator and original character designer for the Sound! Euphonium franchise .