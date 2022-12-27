'They're Calling for You, Mr. Azazel' Manga Gets Stage Play in February

Nelke Planning announced on Monday that Yasuhisa Kubo 's They're Calling for You, Mr. Azazel ( Yondemasuyo, Azazel-san ) manga is getting a stage play adaptation.

The play will run in Tokyo from February 10-26. Naru Kawamoto is directing and writing the script. Hitomiza Puppet Theater is overseeing the puppetry work and effects. The voice actors playing the demons will also be operating the life-size puppets.

The play will star:

Masaya Onosaka as Azazel (reprising his role from the anime)

as Azazel (reprising his role from the anime) Ryotaro Okiayu and Hiroki Takahashi (double cast) as Beelzebub

and (double cast) as Beelzebub Wataru Takagi as Salamander

as Salamander Yuho Matsui as Akutabe

Yuria Satō as Rinko Sakuma

The gag comedy story revolves around the detective Akutabe, his assistant Rinko Sakuma, and the various magical demons (such as Azazel) that Akutabe uses for his cases.

The manga debuted in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in 2007, and it ended in December 2018. Kodansha published 16 volumes for the manga.

The series was nominated for the 2nd Manga Taisho Award in 2009.

The manga inspired an original video anime in 2010, a television anime series in 2011, and a second television season in 2013. Right Stuf released both seasons on DVD in 2015, and Crunchyroll later streamed both series.

Sources: Nelke Planning, Comic Natalie