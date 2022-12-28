News
LINE's Brown and Friends CG Series Reveals December 29 Netflix Debut in Trailer
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Netflix unveiled a trailer on Thursday for Brown and Friends (previously titled LINE Friends), the CG animated series based on Japanese messaging app LINE's Brown & Friends character "stickers." The trailer reveals the series' December 29 worldwide debut date on Netflix.
Kickstart Entertainment, a production company based in Los Angeles and other cities around the world, is a co-producer on the series.
The CG animated show will feature five characters from the sticker LINE, and it will not have dialogue.
LINE popularized the concept of "stickers" in its messaging service, which users can purchase and send as part of their messages. LINE offers a wide variety of stickers, some from anime and manga franchises.
Sources: Netflix Jr. YouTube channel, Anime! Anime!