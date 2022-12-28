×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
LINE's Brown and Friends CG Series Reveals December 29 Netflix Debut in Trailer

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Series based on LINE Sticker characters

Netflix unveiled a trailer on Thursday for Brown and Friends (previously titled LINE Friends), the CG animated series based on Japanese messaging app LINE's Brown & Friends character "stickers." The trailer reveals the series' December 29 worldwide debut date on Netflix.

Kickstart Entertainment, a production company based in Los Angeles and other cities around the world, is a co-producer on the series.

The CG animated show will feature five characters from the sticker LINE, and it will not have dialogue.

LINE popularized the concept of "stickers" in its messaging service, which users can purchase and send as part of their messages. LINE offers a wide variety of stickers, some from anime and manga franchises.

Sources: Netflix Jr. YouTube channel, Anime! Anime!

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives