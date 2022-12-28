LINE's Brown and Friends CG Series Reveals December 29 Netflix Debut in Trailer

Netflix unveiled a trailer on Thursday for Brown and Friends (previously titled LINE Friends ), the CG animated series based on Japanese messaging app LINE 's Brown & Friends character "stickers." The trailer reveals the series' December 29 worldwide debut date on Netflix .

Kickstart Entertainment , a production company based in Los Angeles and other cities around the world, is a co-producer on the series.

The CG animated show will feature five characters from the sticker LINE , and it will not have dialogue.

LINE popularized the concept of "stickers" in its messaging service, which users can purchase and send as part of their messages. LINE offers a wide variety of stickers, some from anime and manga franchises.