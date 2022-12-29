07-Ghost Creators to End Long Goodbye My Honey Manga in January

The February 2023 issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine announced on Monday that Yuki Amemiya and Yukino Ichihara 's Long Goodbye My Honey manga will end in the magazine's March issue on January 27.

Amemiya and Ichihara launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in January 2021. Ichijinsha published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2021. The manga's third volume will release on February 25.

The manga's story centers on Rose, a dead girl who arrives at the "Grand Finale Station," the final stop for those who have died, and a place that exists between life and death. In the station, Rose is given the chance to live again and change her destiny. Rose then finds something precious between life and death.

Amemiya and Ichihara launched the 07-Ghost manga in 2005 and ended it in 2013. Go! Comi published the beginning of the manga in North America in 2008, and Viz Media picked up the license in 2012.

The manga inspired a television anime series in 2009. Ichijinsha also published the one-volume side-story manga 07-Ghost Children in 2010.

The authors then launched the Battle Rabbits ( Bato Rabbits ) manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in September 2014, and ended it in 2016 with four volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga in English.