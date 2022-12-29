Chainsaw Man Manga Gets Stage Play Adaptation Next September

Play will run in Tokyo, Kyoto

A website opened on Thursday to announce the stage play adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga titled CHAINSAW MAN THE STAGE , which will run from September to October 2023 in Tokyo and Kyoto.

Fumiya Matsuzaki will direct and write the script. The cast for the stage play will be announced at a later date.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service on July 13.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video on October 11. The anime's 12th and final episode aired on December 28.

Crunchyroll streamed the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world and began streaming the anime's English dub on October 25.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"--a man with a devil's heart.