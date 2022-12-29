Live-Action 'And Yet, You Are So Sweet' Film Posts 'Special Video'

Video asks theatergoers not to emulate romantic moves by film's characters while in theater

The official website for the live-action film of Kujira Anan 's And Yet, You Are So Sweet ( Na no ni, Chigira-kun ga Amasugiru ) manga unveiled a new "special video" for the film on Monday. The video shows some behavior from the film's characters that theatergoers should avoid doing inside the cinema, including not lying down on someone's lap, not doing a bridal carry, or focusing intensely on a crush's face instead of on the film. (The video parodies the "manner videos" that theaters play in Japan to remind audiences what not to do while watching films.)

Mei Hata (live-action Wasteful Days of High School Girls , right in visual right) plays heroine Maaya Kisaragi, while Naniwa Danshi idol unit member Kyōhei Takahashi ( BL Metamorphosis , left) plays Sui Chigira.

Other cast members include Rihito Itagaki as Sōma Tezuka, Riko as Chika Obara, Yumena Yanai as Hina, Miu Suzuki as Momo, and Runa Nakajima as Miyu Hanasaki .

The film will open in Japan on March 3, 2023.

Takehiko Shinjō is directing the film, with a script by Haruka Ōkita. Shochiku is distributing the film. Naniwa Danshi performs the film's theme song "Special Kiss."

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and is releasing it digitally. The company describes the manga:

Maaya Kisaragi, 16 years old, finally confessed to her crush...only to be flatly rejected and ridiculed on social media after. To make matters worse, the most popular guy in her grade, Chigira-kun, overheard her despondent muttering about the whole thing. But instead of making fun of her, he comforts her...and proposes an odd solution to her heartbreak!

Anan launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine, and it is ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on June 13. Kodansha USA Publishing published the sixth volume in English on October 18.