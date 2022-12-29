Saki Aikawa's Black Marriage Manga Ends in 10th Volume

Final volume ships on April 25

Saki Aikawa 's ninth Black Marriage manga volume announced on December 23 that the manga will end with its 10th volume on April 25.

The manga centers on Akari, a girl who inherits an orphanage from her late parents, but the orphanage is under threat of being shut down. In her desperate hour, a handsome man arrives to save the orphanage and Akari from disaster.

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine in March 2020.

Aikawa ended the Tsukikage Moratorium manga in November 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's third and final volume in January 2020. Aikawa launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in May 2017. Aikawa also ended the Yagami-kun wa, Kyō mo Ijiwaru (Yagami-kun is Teasing Me Again Today) manga in September 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 11th and final volume in October 2019.

Kadokawa 's BookWalker service published all three volumes of Aikawa's The Fox's Kiss ( Koyoi, Kimi to Kiss no Chigiri o ) manga in English in December 2017.

Source: Black Marriage volume 9