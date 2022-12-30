Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga launched in June 2018, inspired TV anime with 2nd season premiering in April 2023

The combined fourth and fifth 2023 issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Hiro Mashima 's Edens Zero manga has entered its final arc.

Mashima ( Fairy Tail , Rave Master ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 24th volume on December 16.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English both digitally and in print. The company describes the story:

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

The first television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in April 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. The show began streaming on Netflix outside of Japan in August 2021. The anime's second season will premiere in April 2023.

The manga is also inspiring a 3D action RPG for consoles, and a top-down RPG for mobile devices. Konami is developing the games.

