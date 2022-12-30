Hiromu Shinozuka's Ponpoko Robot Ato & Suu Manga Ends

The February issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine published the final chapter on Wednesday of Hiromu Shinozuka 's Ponpoko Robot Ato and Suu manga.

The story centers on Saki, a girl who receives two robots currently in development named Ato and Suu from her sister who works in a robotics facility. Saki works to make the two useless robots into something productive.

Shinozuka launched the manga in Ciao in March 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled volume on September 26. The fourth and final volume will ship on February 26.

Shinozuka launched the PriPri Chi-chan!! manga in Ciao in March 2015, and ended it in February 2019. A television anime adaptation premiered in April 2017, and aired for 36 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

