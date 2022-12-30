Hiyon Katsuragi, Reiji Kaitō Launch Gundam Valpurgis Prequel Manga Mini-Series

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine revealed on Monday that Hiyon Katsuragi and Reiji Kaitō will launch the Mobile Suit Gundam Valpurgis EVE -Kakusei Zenya- (Mobile Suit Gundam Valpurgis EVE -The Night Before the Awakening-) manga in the magazine's March issue on January 26.

The manga mini-series' story is the prequel to the original Mobile Suit Gundam Valpurgis manga.

Katsuragi ( Mobile Suit Gundam AGE: First Evolution ) and Kaito ( Unbreakable Machine-Doll ) launched the Mobile Suit Gundam Valpurgis manga in Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine in August 2017, but the manga's "chapter 0" was distributed via an event on the Super Gundam Royale game. The magazine had stated in September 2019 that the manga would have a "final conclusion" in its next chapter in October 2019, but the manga continued on past that point. The magazine published the second part of the manga's final chapter in November.

Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume (pictured right) in March 2018, and the 10th and final volume on December 26.

Source: Gundam Ace February issue



