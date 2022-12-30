Yuzu the Pet Vet's Mingo Itō Launches New Manga on February 3

The February issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine revealed on Wednesday that Mingo Itō will launch a new manga titled Okane no Compass (Money Compass) in the magazine's March issue on February 3.

The manga will center on Mashiro, a second-year middle school student who loves to shop. She finds a "lucky bag" of random clothing at a Western-style clothing store that says the contents inside are worth 30,000 yen (about US$227) but is being sold for 3,000 yen (about US$22.70), so she buys it. She's excited to see if she ended up with a good deal, but it doesn't seem that way, and she wonders why. The manga will help to teach "lessons about money that you won't learn at home or at school."

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Itō's Yuzu the Pet Vet manga in English. The company published the seventh and final volume in January 2022.

