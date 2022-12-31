Comic Market 101 Draws 180,000 Attendees Across 2 Days

Organizers limited attendees to around 90,000 each day

The Comic Market ( Comiket ) 101 event in Tokyo drew about 180,000 people across Friday and Saturday, with the organizers limiting the number of attendees due to the current COVID-19 situation. Only about 90,000 attendees were allowed per day.

The Comiket 100 event in August drew about 170,000 people across two days, and organizers had also limited the number attendees to about 85,000 per day.

The organizers of the event revealed earlier this month that the Comiket 102 event will be held on August 12-13, 2023. Organizers are aiming to raise the attendance capacity of the event to 120,000 people per day, as long as government and local guidelines are relaxed enough by that time.

All of these numbers are still well below pre-COVID numbers. Comiket 97, the last Comiket before the pandemic, attracted 750,000 attendees across four days, breaking an all-time attendance record ( Comiket does not have unique passes for visitors, so a person who attends all three days would be counted three times). Each day drew between 180,000 and 190,000 attendees.

The one-day attendance record for the event is 210,000.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web