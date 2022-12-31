One Piece Film Red Ends Record Run in Japanese Theaters on January 29

Film opened in Japan on August 6, was top-earning film for 2022 in Japan

The official YouTube channel for the One Piece franchise announced on Sunday that the One Piece Film Red anime will end its run in theaters in Japan on January 29.

The film topped Japan's box office for 2022 in terms of yen earned and tickets sold. The film has earned 18.78 billion yen (about US$141.6 million) as of December 25, and has sold about 13 million tickets.

One Piece Film Red opened in Japan on August 6. The movie has become the franchise's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The anime is both the #6 all-time highest-earning anime film in Japan and the #9 all-time highest-earning film in Japan.

Crunchyroll released One Piece Film Red in the United States and Canada on November 4, and in Australia and New Zealand on November 3. The film crossed US$12,768,073 in its second week in the United States, ranking at #8 at the U.S. box office.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

