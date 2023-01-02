Jigoku Sensei Nube's Sho Makura Launches New Manga

Makura's 1st isekai manga launched on niconico Manga website

The official Twitter account of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine announced on December 26 that manga creator Sho Makura 's new manga titled Isekai Daifugō Yūsha-sama ~Taoshita Teki ga Kinkai ni Natta node Kane no Chikara de Musōshimasu~ (Millionaire Hero in Another World: Defeated Enemies Turn into Gold Nuggets So My Money Power is Unparalleled) launched on the "Ima, Grand Jump !!" ( Grand Jump Now!!) section of the niconico Manga website on December 28.

The isekai manga centers on a man who was hit by a truck and got reincarnated in another world with only one skill: he can turn his defeated opponents to gold nuggets. From being the weakest and poorest of the poor, he becomes the strongest and the richest hero. Makura is credited for the original story and Ken Azarashi is drawing the manga.

Makura and Takeshi Okano launched the Jigoku Sensei Nube ( Hell Teacher Nube ) manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump magazine in 1993. The series ended in 1999. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 1996, three movies, and three OVA episodes. The manga also inspired a live-action television series adaptation in 2014.

Makura and Haruhi Kato launched the Panda Man to the Rescue! ( Boyoyon Pandaruman ) manga in 2008. Viz Media licensed the manga in English and published its three volumes in 2010 and 2011.