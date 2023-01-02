Kazu Inabe, Ikumi Fukuda's Kiryū Keisatsu Manga Listed as Ending in 4th Volume

3rd, 4th compiled volumes of manga both ship on January 19

The Amazon page for the fourth volume of Kazu Inabe and Ikumi Fukuda's Special Investigators Police Dragon ( Kiryū Keisatsu ) manga lists the series as ending in its fourth compiled volume. The third and fourth compiled volumes of the manga will both ship on January 19.

Inabe and Fukuda launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine in December 2020 as an adaptation of Ryōe Tsukimura's award-winning novel series. Kodansha shipped the manga's second compiled volume in December 2021.

The manga takes place in a world where terrorism and ethnic conflicts are intensifying, organized crime is becoming more violent, and manned military weaponry is spreading around the world. Junichirō Okitsu is a former foreign affairs bureaucrat who establishes a special department within the Tokyo police. He employs two mercenaries, and so is seen by other police as a traitor. His department fights against atrocious criminals.

Inabe, Yuu Kuraishi , and Kuu Tanaka 's Denjin N (Electric Man N) manga ended in September 2020. The series launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days app in April 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Inabe and Kuraishi's Starving Anonymous manga digitally.

Fukuda previously drew a manga adaptation of Yoshiki Tanaka 's Nana Toshi Monogatari ( Seven Cities Story ) novel, which launched in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in April 2017, and ended with its fifth volume in 2019.



Source: Kiryū Keisatsu volume 4's Amazon listing