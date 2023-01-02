Kozueko Morimoto's Janomenome Manga Goes on Hiatus, Ashi-Girl Season 2 Manga Launches

The February issue of Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine revealed on December 27 that Kozueko Morimoto 's Janomenome manga will go on hiatus. The magazine did not announce when the manga will return.

The magazine also announced that Morimoto's Ashi-Girl manga will return with a season 2 manga, Ashi-Girl Season 2 ~Edo Period~ (temporary title). The manga will launch in the magazine's April issue on February 28.

Morimoto launched the Janomenome manga in Cocohana magazine in February 2022. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2022. The manga centers on Tōko, a girl who has a special eye and exorcises spirits by glaring at them. She was asked to wake a shrine head named Kiyora-sama, and falls in love with him.

Morimoto launched the Ashi-Girl manga in the inaugural issue of Cocohana in November 2011. The series ended in December 2021. The manga inspired a live-action television series in September 2017.

Morimoto's Gokusen and Kōdai-ke no Hitobito manga also inspired live-action television series. Gokusen also received a live-action television special, a live-action film, and a 13-episode TV anime series. Media Blasters released the anime in North America from 2004 to 2005.

