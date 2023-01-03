Hulu Streams English-Subtitled Trailer for Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Anime

Streaming service will stream anime in U.S. starting on January 7

The official YouTube channel for Hulu began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown sequel anime on Saturday. The streaming service will stream the anime in the United States starting on January 7.

The anime will premiere on the MBS channel on January 7 at 26:08 (effectively, January 8 at 2:08 a.m. or January 7 at 12:08 p.m. EST). The anime will also run on TV Tokyo , AT-X , ATV Aomori TV , UTY TV Yamanashi , RSK Sanyo Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , and 31 other affiliates. In Japan, the show will stream on the Disney+ service starting on January 7 at 27:00 (effectively, January 8 at 3:00 a.m. or January 7 at 1:00 p.m. EST).

Disney had announced in November that it would exclusively stream the anime (Disney owns Hulu ). In Asia, the anime will stream exclusively on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar starting in January, although previous anime titles have streamed in other regions on Disney's other services. This is part of Disney+ and Kodansha 's expanded partnership, which includes licensing exclusive anime series based on manga produced by Kodansha . (Editor's note: Websites like the entertainment news site Variety do not list the anime streaming on Disney+ in the U.S. in January.)

New cast members for the anime include Mikako Komatsu as Yuzuha Shiba, and Tomokazu Sugita as Taiju Shiba.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

The first television anime adaptation based on Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Wakui launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017. The manga ended its serialization on November 16. Kodansha published the manga's 30th and final compiled book volume on November 17.

Wakui will reveal a special arc for the manga around November 2023, and his Tokyo Revengers Extra spinoff manga will serialize in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine .

A live-action film opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. The film's sequel will open in two parts in spring and summer 2023.