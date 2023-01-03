Noriyuki Konishi's Yo-kai Watch Manga Moves Magazines

Noriyuki Konishi 's Yōkai Watch manga ended serialization in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine's January issue on December 15. The manga will continue publication in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Ichiban! and Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics magazines.

Konishi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in 2012. Shogakukan shipped the 21st compiled book volume of the manga on April 27.

Viz Media 's Perfect Square imprint began publishing the manga in North America in September 2015. The company shipped the manga's 19th compiled volume on August 9.

The franchise inspired a new television anime series titled Yōkai Watch ♪ which premiered in April 2021.

The anime received a compilation anime film with added scenes. titled Yo-kai Watch ♪ Keita to Orecchi no Deiai-hen da Nyan ♪ Wa, Watashi mo~ ♪♪ ( Yōkai Watch ♪ How Me and Keita Met ♪ M--Me Too~ ♪♪) in November 2021.

The Yo-kai Watch ♪ Jibanyan VS Komasan Monge Daikessen da Nyan ( Yōkai Watch ♪ Jibanyan vs. Komasan: Great Final Battle Meow) special edition anime will open theatrically at Aeon Cinema branches and other theaters on January 13.

Game developer Level-5 announced the Yōkai Watch franchise in 2011 with a game, manga, and anime already planned. The franchise 's first game for the Nintendo 3DS debuted in Japan in July 2013, and the original anime premiered in January 2014.

Yōkai Watch 3 launched for Nintendo 3DS in two versions — Yōkai Watch 3: Sushi and Yōkai Watch 3: Tempura — in July 2016. The company later released a Yōkai Watch 3: Sukiyaki version in December 2016.

Yōkai Watch 4++ , the enhanced version of the Yōkai Watch 4: Bokura wa Onaji Sora o Miageteiru (We Look Up Toward the Same Sky) Nintendo Switch game, launched for the PlayStation 4 and Switch in December 2019.