'I'm Cute Enough to Get Away With It' Manga's Jin Mocoyama Launches New Series

Comedy manga about succubus launches on January 27

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Cune magazine announced on December 26 that manga creator Jin Mocoyama will launch a new manga series with the tentative title Nemu-chan to Nemurenai Yoru (Sleepless Nights with Nemu-chan), in the magazine's March issue on January 27.

The "thrilling sexual comedy" manga is about a clumsy succubus, a demon in female form that usually appears in dreams to seduce men. But this time, her target is an apparent second-grade elementary school boy.

Mocoyama launched the I'm Cute Enough to Get Away With It ( Kawaii kara Giri Yuruseru ) manga (pictured right) in Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday web manga service in August 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2022. The manga's third and final volume published in November 2022. Comikey licensed the manga and published it digitally in English.



Sources: Comic Cune February issue, Jin Mocoyama's Twitter account



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.