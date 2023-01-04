The First Slam Dunk Film Earns 6.7 Billion Yen in 1 Month

Film sells 4.61 million tickets

The First Slam Dunk , the new anime film of Takehiko Inoue 's Slam Dunk basketball manga, has earned 6.7 billion yen (about US$50.7 million) and sold 4.61 million tickets in the 32 days since the film opened in Japan. The film also stayed at #1 for its fifth consecutive weekend.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

The film opened in Japan on December 3. The movie has IMAX screenings in 40 cinemas all over Japan, and Dolby Atmos screenings in 34 cinemas. The movie added Dolby Cinema screenings on December 10.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).

Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kōgyō Tsūshin