Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor's Tarō Hitsuji Launches New Manga

Danzai no Majutsu Gari manga launches on February 6

The February issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine announced on Friday that Tarō Hitsuji will launch a new manga titled Danzai no Majutsu Gari (Magician Hunt of Condemnation) in the magazine's March issue on February 6.

Hitsuji is credited for the original story and Mahiru Sukuya will draw the manga. The dark fantasy manga's story centers on a man who hunts down sinister magicians and brings justice upon them.

Hitsuji's original Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor ( Roku de Nashi Majutsu Kōshi to Akashic Records ) light novel series (pictured right), with illustrations by Kurone Mishima , launched with the first volume in July 2014. The series is ongoing, with 21 volumes and 10 short story collections. The light novels inspired a television anime adaptation in April 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2018. Seven Seas Entertainment releases the novels' manga adaptation by Aosa Tsunemi .

Hitsuji launched the Magic Knight of the Old Ways ( Furuki Okite no Mahō Kishi ) light novel series with illustrations by Asagi Tōsaka in December 2020. The fifth volume shipped in September 2022. J-Novel Club licensed the light novels and published the fourth volume digitally in November 2022.

Yoshihiro Kawabata launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in July 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in November 2022.

Hitsuji also pens the Last Round Arthurs light novel series, which Yen Press is releasing. Yen Press is also releasing the manga adaptation.



Source: Monthly Shonen Magazine February issue



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.