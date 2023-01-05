Kodansha USA Licenses Gang King, Boss Bride Days Manga

Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Thursday that it will publish the Gang King and Boss Bride Days manga digitally in January.

Title: Gang King

Author: Daiju Yanauchi

Debut Date: January 10

Summary: Tattoos are the mark of a hero! Tattoos are life! Ever since being saved by a man with a back tattoo as a child, Jimmy has dedicated his life (and skin) to the ancient art of tattooing. Given his school full of delinquents, it's no surprise that Tattoo Jimmy has become infamous for his skill at inking and brawling alike. So infamous that the biggest, baddest dudes around want to test their mettle against him...but Jimmy doesn't take shit from anyone. He's just got to stay in one piece long enough to meet his hero...even if it means bashing a few skulls along the way!

Yanauchi launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine in 2003. The series moved to Kodansha 's Magazine Special magazine in 2016 after a two-year hiatus, and in March 2017 it moved again to Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine . The manga changed magazines again to Kodansha 's Evening magazine in December 2017, and at that time started its "last spurt." The manga ended in April 2021.



Title: Boss Bride Days ( Gokutsuma Days ~Gokudō Sankyōdai ni Semaretemasu~ )

Author: Narumi Hasegaki

Debut Date: January 31

Summary: Self-proclaimed otaku and shut-in Sakura Kisaragi would prefer to spend her days alone in her room, playing her favorite yakuza-themed dating simulator. But when she saves the life of an old man who turns out to be the head of the Amou-gumi crime family, she inadvertently earns a spot in the yakuza's succession plans—moved by her courage, the old man declares that whoever among his three ambitious grandsons can win her hand in marriage will be the next boss. Now kind but ailing Shusuke, brash hothead Reo, and cool and calculating Ryusei are all vying to make her their boss wife—but will she be anything more to them than a means to an end? Meanwhile, not everyone in the Amou-gumi organization is happy to have her there…

A high-stakes romcom from the author of A Springtime with Ninjas .

Hasegaki launched the Gokutsuma Days ~Gokudō Sankyōdai ni Semaretemasu~ (Yakuza Wife ~Three Yakuza Brothers are Closing In On Me~) manga on Kodansha 's Palcy website and app in October 2018. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2018. The series ended in its 15th volume, which shipped on October 13.

