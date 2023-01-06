Ascendent Animation Licenses, Produces English Dub for Game World Reincarnation Anime

Ascendent Animation announced on Friday that it has licensed Game World Reincarnation ( Ōji no Honmei wa Akuyakureijо̄ , or literally, The Prince's Favorite is the Villainess), the AnimeFesta anime adaptation of Re:mimu 's Game World Reincarnation ～ Sex on the First Night ～ ( Tensei Shoya Kara Musabori Etchi: Ōji no Honmei wa Akuyakureijо̄ ) manga. Ascendent Animation will produce an English dub in partnership with Japanese company WWWave Corporation .

Michaela Laws is directing the English dub . Steve Warky Nunez is in charge of the audio engineering/mixing. Kevin Frane is the localization supervisor. K. Cornell Kellum is serving as executive producer.

The 8-episode anime premiered in January 2022. Each episode is about eight minutes long. The "on-air version" debuted on Tokyo MX and BS11 , and the more explicit "premium version" made a prerelease debut in December 2021 on the AnimeFesta service.

The cast includes:

Unlike many of the previous ComicFesta Anime projects, Suiseisha did not list different casts for the on-air and premium versions.

Kishizuki directed the series at Studio Hōkiboshi ( Fire in His Fingertips -My Childhood Friend is a Fireman- ). Eeyo Kurosaki ( Overflow ) wrote the screenplay. Shinichi Yoshikawa ( The Titan's Bride ) was the character designer and animation director. Hiroki Nishiyama ( Cells at Work! Code Black ) directed the sound at Studio Mouse .

The story follows an office lady who is reincarnated into her favorite otome game Hoshifuru Koi no Astrolabe as the villainess Diana. Prince Sirius gets close to Diana, although he is supposed to love the game's heroine. In an effort to prevent the bad ending which leads to the world's destruction, she seduces him, believing that the prince will not like her impurity. However, despite her efforts, the prince ends up falling for her.

Re:mimu debuted the manga in 2020, and the Coolmic service is releasing the manga in English as Game World Reincarnation ～ Sex on the First Night ～ . Suiseisha 's Clair TL Comics imprint shipped the manga's second compiled book volume under the Ōji no Honmei wa Akuyakureijо̄ title in Japan on April 18.

The AnimeFesta anime programming block debuted in April 2017 and has changed names several times. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version broadcast on TV), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation runs the programming block, and the company releases many of the anime in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest anime from AnimeFesta will be based on Fūfu Kōkan: Otto Yori Sugoi Kongai Sex (Marriage Exchange: Amazing Extramarital Sex Compared to My Husband) adult manga.

