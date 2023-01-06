Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Project's Nijiyon Anime BD Box Includes 3 New Episodes

March Blu-ray Disc box to include all 12 episodes of TV anime, 3 unaired episodes

The staff for theproject revealed on Saturday that the Blu-ray Disc for, the short television anime of's four-panel manga spinoff, will include new anime.

The Blu-ray Disc box will ship on March 29, and will include all 12 episodes of the TV anime, plus unaired episodes 13-15.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on January 6 at 9:54 p.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and it describes the anime:

Nijigasaki High School Idol Club is on the verge of being disbanded! It's up to the club's 13 members to come together to stop this. Based on the spinoff to Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club comes a slice of life anime following 13 Nijigasaki girls' cute lives filled with drama, suspense, and excitement!

The first season of the main anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services in October 2020. The second season premiered in April 2033. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later streamed an English dub.

The franchise's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project" (PDP).

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web