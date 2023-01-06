Sony: PlayStation 5 Should Be 'Much Easier' to Buy in 2023

PS5 console crosses 30 million units in sales

Sony 's Jim Ryan announced at the company's CES 2023 presentation on Wednesday that “Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward.” He also announced that the PlayStation 5 console has crossed 30 million units in sales.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced on Wednesday that it is developing Project Leonardo – a new, highly customizable accessibility controller kit to help players with disabilities play more comfortably – for the PlayStation 5.

The company will launch PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality (VR) system for the PlayStation 5 console, on February 22.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, 2020. The console launched in most of the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PS5 retails for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retails for US$399.99.

As of July 2021, Sony had sold over 10 million units of the PS5 worldwide since its launch, making the PS5 Sony 's fastest-selling console. Sony had sold over 20 million units of the PS5 worldwide as of June 2022.

Source: The Verge (Mitchell Clark)