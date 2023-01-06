Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours Film Screens in U.S. on January 22-23

List of cities screening film also revealed

HIDIVE revealed the screening locations for the Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours film on Thursday. The film will screen in theaters on January 22 and 23 in the following locations:

Tempe, Arizona

Arcadia, California

Cerritos, California

Daly City, California

Emeryville, California

Larkspur, California

Mountain View, California

Orange, California

Oxnard, California

Sacramento, California

Torrance, California

Denver, Colorado

Westminster, Colorado

Manchester, Connecticut

Kissimmee, Florida

Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Seminole, Florida

Lawrenceville, Georgia

Marietta, Georgia

Addison, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

Wheaton, Illinois

Indianapolis, Indiana

Boston, Massachusetts

Hanover, Maryland

Oakdale, Minnesota

St. Louis, Missouri

Las Vegas, Nevada

New York, New York

Beaverton, Oregon

Arlington, Texas

Houston, Texas

McAllen, Texas

Pflugerville, Texas

Plano, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

The Colony, Texas

The Woodlands, Texas

West Jordan, Utah

Bellevue, Washington

Seattle, Washington

Madison, Wisconsin

Waukesha, Wisconsin

The film opened on September 2 and has played in 128 theaters across Japan. HIDIVE will release the film on its streaming service after its theatrical debut in the United States.

The film — described as part of a "new theatrical film series" — is entirely composed of concert footage of the ST☆RISH idol group. Noriyasu Agematsu was once again credited as the original creator with Broccoli . Elements Garden composed the music, and A-1 Pictures produced the film. Shochiku is distributing the film.

The film ranked at #7 in its opening weekend. The film sold 86,500 tickets and earned 140 million yen (about US$996,400) in its first three days. The film earned about 69.61 million yen (about US$495,400) on its opening day, earning 63% more than the previous film in the franchise , Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom , did on its first day when it opened in Japan in June 2019. The film crossed over one billion yen (about US$6.92 million) in revenue on its 33rd day at the Japanese box office.

The returning cast includes:

The franchise also recently had a one-hour television anime special that celebrates the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% television anime, as well as the release of the film. The special aired in Japan on July 31.

Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , the first anime season adapting Broccoli 's dating simulation video game for female players, premiered in Japan in July 2011. In the first season of the slapstick romantic comedy, the female protagonist goes to a school for the performing arts with young men who are budding idols. The subsequent seasons followed seven of the young men after they form the idol group ST☆RISH. The 13-episode second season, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 2000% , premiered in Japan in April 2013. The 13-episode third season, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , premiered in April 2015. The 13-episode fourth season, Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , premiered in October 2016.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the previous four television anime seasons and the 2019 film.

Source: HIDIVE