GameFreak Announces Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! Game for Apple Arcade

Solitaire, horse-racing game launches worldwide on January 20

GAME FREAK announced on Tuesday that it is developing the Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! game for Apple Arcade. The solitaire and horse-racing game will launch for iOS devices worldwide on January 20.

Apple Arcade describes the game:

Guide your steed to the finish line by playing solitaire! Saddle up for this unique solitaire and horse-racing hybrid from GAME FREAK , creators of the Pokémon franchise ! Pocket Card Jockey originally released to great acclaim on the Nintendo 3DS, and while the basic rules are the same, the racing segments have been reborn in glorious 3D!

GAME FREAK launched the original Pocket Card Jockey game for Nintendo 3DS in Japan in July 2013. The game launched in Japan for iOS and Android devices in November 2014, but ended service in December 2015. GAME FREAK launched the game for Nintendo 3DS in English in May 2016.

Source: Apple Arcade's website and Twitter account via Gematsu